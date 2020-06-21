3024 Ross Drive

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Fort Collins. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water & sewer. Is pet-friendly with a $10/pet monthly fee. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
video tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ryyftqnc9e6xhcg/3024%20Ross%20C20.mp4?dl=0