Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

3024 Ross Drive

3024 Ross Drive · (973) 214-9555
Location

3024 Ross Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Willow Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit C20 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Fort Collins. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water & sewer. Is pet-friendly with a $10/pet monthly fee. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

video tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ryyftqnc9e6xhcg/3024%20Ross%20C20.mp4?dl=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Ross Drive have any available units?
3024 Ross Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Ross Drive have?
Some of 3024 Ross Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Ross Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Ross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 Ross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3024 Ross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Ross Drive does offer parking.
Does 3024 Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 Ross Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Ross Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3024 Ross Drive has a pool.
Does 3024 Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 3024 Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.
