3024 Marina Ln 3

Unit 3 Available 07/25/20 Condo in Sherwood Shores East - Property Id: 5928



Cute 2 bed/3 bath townhome in Sherwood Shores. Currently undergoing renovations (will update photos once complete); brand new cabinets and quartz counter tops, updated lighting and paint in the living room. 1 year old hardwood floors and carpeting, washer/dryer and 2 y/o stainless steel appliances. Layout: On the main level there is a living room with wood burning fireplace, 1/2 bathroom, Kitchen with dining nook and a walk out patio. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and downstairs there is a large living room/rec room, and a bathroom/laundry room. The condo has a front patio, an oversized 1 car garage and a second dedicated parking space. Near Lake Sherwood and tenants have access to the Nelson Farm Pool/Clubhouse and Tennis Courts.

Owner pays for trash, water, sewer and pool membership. Tenants pay for electric, cable, and internet. Pets allowed: Pet Fee is $25/mo per pet.

