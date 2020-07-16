All apartments in Fort Collins
3024 Marina Ln 3
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

3024 Marina Ln 3

3024 Marina Lane · (303) 905-5275
Location

3024 Marina Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Lake Sherwood Corporation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Unit 3 Available 07/25/20 Condo in Sherwood Shores East - Property Id: 5928

Cute 2 bed/3 bath townhome in Sherwood Shores. Currently undergoing renovations (will update photos once complete); brand new cabinets and quartz counter tops, updated lighting and paint in the living room. 1 year old hardwood floors and carpeting, washer/dryer and 2 y/o stainless steel appliances. Layout: On the main level there is a living room with wood burning fireplace, 1/2 bathroom, Kitchen with dining nook and a walk out patio. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and downstairs there is a large living room/rec room, and a bathroom/laundry room. The condo has a front patio, an oversized 1 car garage and a second dedicated parking space. Near Lake Sherwood and tenants have access to the Nelson Farm Pool/Clubhouse and Tennis Courts.
Owner pays for trash, water, sewer and pool membership. Tenants pay for electric, cable, and internet. Pets allowed: Pet Fee is $25/mo per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5928
Property Id 5928

(RLNE5890097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Marina Ln 3 have any available units?
3024 Marina Ln 3 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Marina Ln 3 have?
Some of 3024 Marina Ln 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Marina Ln 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Marina Ln 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Marina Ln 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 Marina Ln 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3024 Marina Ln 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Marina Ln 3 offers parking.
Does 3024 Marina Ln 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 Marina Ln 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Marina Ln 3 have a pool?
Yes, 3024 Marina Ln 3 has a pool.
Does 3024 Marina Ln 3 have accessible units?
No, 3024 Marina Ln 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Marina Ln 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Marina Ln 3 has units with dishwashers.
