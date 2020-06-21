All apartments in Fort Collins
2833 Amber Waves Ln.

2833 Amber Waves Lane · (720) 753-5541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2833 Amber Waves Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Harvest Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2833 Amber Waves Ln. · Avail. Jul 13

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2833 Amber Waves Ln. Available 07/13/20 Stunning 2 Story Home in SE Fort Collins, Next to the Park & Pool - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

Large 2 story home, located in SE Fort Collins features:
4 Bed / 3.5 Baths
Built in 2003
2962 Sq. Ft.
Office
Gas Fireplace
GFA Heat & Central A/C
Washer/Dryer Hookups
2 Car Attached Garage
Fenced In Yard
Sprinkler System
Across the Street from Park & Pool
Tenant Pays All Utilities
$2275/Month
We Allow Dogs With Non Refundable $250 Pet Fee. Please no cats or caged animals.
No Section 8
MF 6/4/20

To schedule a showing please call (720) 753-5541

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5362874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

