2833 Amber Waves Ln. Available 07/13/20 Stunning 2 Story Home in SE Fort Collins, Next to the Park & Pool - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



Large 2 story home, located in SE Fort Collins features:

4 Bed / 3.5 Baths

Built in 2003

2962 Sq. Ft.

Office

Gas Fireplace

GFA Heat & Central A/C

Washer/Dryer Hookups

2 Car Attached Garage

Fenced In Yard

Sprinkler System

Across the Street from Park & Pool

Tenant Pays All Utilities

$2275/Month

We Allow Dogs With Non Refundable $250 Pet Fee. Please no cats or caged animals.

No Section 8

MF 6/4/20



To schedule a showing please call (720) 753-5541



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



