Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 Available 08/17/20 AWESOME 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - BIKE TO CSU! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



**ALL NEW CARPETING WILL BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE IN**



4 BEDROOM TOWN HOME

2 BATHROOMS

YEAR BUILT: 1981

SQ. FT.: 1480

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: OVEN/RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER

LAUNDRY: WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS

UTILITIES: TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY

SNOW REMOVAL/LANDSCAPING: PROVIDED BY THE HOA

PARKING: 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND OFF-STREET PARKING IN LOT

RECREATIONAL VEHICLE/TRAILER STORAGE: NOT ALLOWED

A/C: WINDOW UNIT PROVIDED

PET POLICY: 2 PETS ALLOWED-$250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE FOR 1ST PET & $100 FOR 2ND PET

GREAT DECK SPACE

WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE

ACCESS TO NEIGHBORHOOD TENNIS COURT AND SWIMMING POOL!

CLOSE TO SPRING CREEK TRAIL AND ROLAND MOORE PARK

QUICK BIKE RIDE TO CSU!

WALKING DISTANCE TO ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL



This lovely 4 bedroom/2 bathroom town home is set in a central Fort Collins location close to shopping, restaurants, and schools - super close to CSU! This spacious split level home features a large living room with adjacent dining area and kitchen with all appliances. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a full bath in the main hall. Downstairs is finished with a second living room, family room, 4th bedroom and another full bath. Other amenities include access to a tennis court, swimming pool, clubhouse, and a common/play area. Other amenities include fireplace, washer/dryer hookups and detached garage! Call today for a showing! Tenant pays electric separately. Up to two small pets with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee for first pet plus $100.00 for second pet. LJ 6/10/20



To schedule a showing please call (720) 753-5657.



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



(RLNE3316004)