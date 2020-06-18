All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:09 AM

2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3

2828 Silverplume Drive · (720) 753-5657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2828 Silverplume Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Silver Plume

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 Available 08/17/20 AWESOME 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - BIKE TO CSU! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

**ALL NEW CARPETING WILL BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE IN**

4 BEDROOM TOWN HOME
2 BATHROOMS
YEAR BUILT: 1981
SQ. FT.: 1480
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: OVEN/RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER
LAUNDRY: WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS
UTILITIES: TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY
SNOW REMOVAL/LANDSCAPING: PROVIDED BY THE HOA
PARKING: 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND OFF-STREET PARKING IN LOT
RECREATIONAL VEHICLE/TRAILER STORAGE: NOT ALLOWED
A/C: WINDOW UNIT PROVIDED
PET POLICY: 2 PETS ALLOWED-$250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE FOR 1ST PET & $100 FOR 2ND PET
GREAT DECK SPACE
WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE
ACCESS TO NEIGHBORHOOD TENNIS COURT AND SWIMMING POOL!
CLOSE TO SPRING CREEK TRAIL AND ROLAND MOORE PARK
QUICK BIKE RIDE TO CSU!
WALKING DISTANCE TO ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

This lovely 4 bedroom/2 bathroom town home is set in a central Fort Collins location close to shopping, restaurants, and schools - super close to CSU! This spacious split level home features a large living room with adjacent dining area and kitchen with all appliances. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a full bath in the main hall. Downstairs is finished with a second living room, family room, 4th bedroom and another full bath. Other amenities include access to a tennis court, swimming pool, clubhouse, and a common/play area. Other amenities include fireplace, washer/dryer hookups and detached garage! Call today for a showing! Tenant pays electric separately. Up to two small pets with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee for first pet plus $100.00 for second pet. LJ 6/10/20

To schedule a showing please call (720) 753-5657.

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE3316004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 have any available units?
2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 have?
Some of 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 is pet friendly.
Does 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 does offer parking.
Does 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 have a pool?
Yes, 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 has a pool.
Does 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 have accessible units?
No, 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2828 Silverplume Dr. #R3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity