243 Bishop Street

on-site laundry pet friendly parking

Available July 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $985/mo.



Up to 2 pets allowed



Quaint upper level apartment in Northwest Fort Collins.



-Brand new flooring throughout



-Off street parking



-Shared secured laundry room with storage



-Large bedrooms



-Natural light throughout



-Utilities billed through property manager



-Owner pays for trash/recycling



Near parks, bike trails, grocery stores, and more.



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.



We require a 650 credit score and a clean background check.



To view all our available properties, visit www.youlerealty.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.