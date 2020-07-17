All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 243 Bishop Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
243 Bishop Street
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:40 PM

243 Bishop Street

243 Bishop Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2002764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

243 Bishop Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Northwest-Martin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$985

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available July 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $985/mo.

Up to 2 pets allowed

Quaint upper level apartment in Northwest Fort Collins.

-Brand new flooring throughout

-Off street parking

-Shared secured laundry room with storage

-Large bedrooms

-Natural light throughout

-Utilities billed through property manager

-Owner pays for trash/recycling

Near parks, bike trails, grocery stores, and more.

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties, visit www.youlerealty.com.

We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Bishop Street have any available units?
243 Bishop Street has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 243 Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
243 Bishop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Bishop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Bishop Street is pet friendly.
Does 243 Bishop Street offer parking?
Yes, 243 Bishop Street offers parking.
Does 243 Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Bishop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 243 Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 243 Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 243 Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Bishop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Bishop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Bishop Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 243 Bishop Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Luxury Places
Fort Collins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
Scotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity