2402 Thoreau Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedrm, 3 bathroom, tandem 3 car garage - Property Id: 234136
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With 3 Car Tandem Garage. Built 2013, Approx.1888 Finished Square Footage & Including The Unfinished Basement Approx. 2418 Total Square Footage. Laundry Room Upstairs By Bedrooms. There Is Both A Living Room & Family Room. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Open Floor Plan. Community Swimming Pool & Close To City Of FC Crescent Park. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234136
Property Id 234136
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5603940)