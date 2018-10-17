All apartments in Fort Collins
2402 Thoreau Drive

2402 Thoreau Drive · (970) 391-7314
Location

2402 Thoreau Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Maple Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2418 sqft

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2418 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrm, 3 bathroom, tandem 3 car garage - Property Id: 234136

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With 3 Car Tandem Garage. Built 2013, Approx.1888 Finished Square Footage & Including The Unfinished Basement Approx. 2418 Total Square Footage. Laundry Room Upstairs By Bedrooms. There Is Both A Living Room & Family Room. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Open Floor Plan. Community Swimming Pool & Close To City Of FC Crescent Park. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234136
Property Id 234136

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Thoreau Drive have any available units?
2402 Thoreau Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Thoreau Drive have?
Some of 2402 Thoreau Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Thoreau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Thoreau Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Thoreau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Thoreau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 2402 Thoreau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Thoreau Drive does offer parking.
Does 2402 Thoreau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Thoreau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Thoreau Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Thoreau Drive has a pool.
Does 2402 Thoreau Drive have accessible units?
No, 2402 Thoreau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Thoreau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 Thoreau Drive has units with dishwashers.
