Amenities
2400 Evergreen Dr. Available 08/05/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom w/ 2- Tiered Deck - AVAIL AUGUST 2020! - UNBEATABLE LOCATION, UNBELIEVABLE VALUE! Beautiful, roomy 3bed / 2ba, separate dining room, bay window, and rec room. Quiet non-thru street w/sunny south facing driveway. Great entertaining 2-tiered redwood deck. Garden ready, fully fenced yard. Walking distance to Bauder Elementary, award-winning parks, and Fort Collins trails.
2 pets TOTAL, no pet rent, no pet deposit!
My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803
Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)
(RLNE3899261)