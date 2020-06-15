All apartments in Fort Collins
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 Evergreen Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
P.O.E.T

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2400 Evergreen Dr. · Avail. Aug 5

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2400 Evergreen Dr. Available 08/05/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom w/ 2- Tiered Deck - AVAIL AUGUST 2020! - UNBEATABLE LOCATION, UNBELIEVABLE VALUE! Beautiful, roomy 3bed / 2ba, separate dining room, bay window, and rec room. Quiet non-thru street w/sunny south facing driveway. Great entertaining 2-tiered redwood deck. Garden ready, fully fenced yard. Walking distance to Bauder Elementary, award-winning parks, and Fort Collins trails.

2 pets TOTAL, no pet rent, no pet deposit!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3899261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Evergreen Dr. have any available units?
2400 Evergreen Dr. has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Evergreen Dr. have?
Some of 2400 Evergreen Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Evergreen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Evergreen Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Evergreen Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Evergreen Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Evergreen Dr. offer parking?
No, 2400 Evergreen Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Evergreen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Evergreen Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Evergreen Dr. have a pool?
No, 2400 Evergreen Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Evergreen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2400 Evergreen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Evergreen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Evergreen Dr. has units with dishwashers.
