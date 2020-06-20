All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2343 Pike Cir

2343 Pike Circle South · (970) 222-9504
Location

2343 Pike Circle South, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Dakota Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2343 Pike Cir · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
2343 Pike Cir Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, Central A/C, $1650, 1 Car Garage & Covered Parking, Immaculate Townhome, Great Location - $1650, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer Included, Central Air/Heat, 1 Car Garage plus 1 Covered Carport. Very Clean and Well Maintained. No PETS or NO SMOKER
*Must be 18 years of age to apply and sign a lease
*Photo ID required
*Application Fee: $45 per person, non-refundable
*We will process the first signed application with application fee and security deposit
*Approval or denial is based on the following criteria:
1) Rental/Mortgage History
2) Credit Report- Min. Score of 650
3) Income. Household income should meet or exceed three times the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Pike Cir have any available units?
2343 Pike Cir has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 Pike Cir have?
Some of 2343 Pike Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 Pike Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Pike Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Pike Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2343 Pike Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 2343 Pike Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2343 Pike Cir does offer parking.
Does 2343 Pike Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2343 Pike Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Pike Cir have a pool?
No, 2343 Pike Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2343 Pike Cir have accessible units?
No, 2343 Pike Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Pike Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 Pike Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
