Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking garage

2343 Pike Cir Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, Central A/C, $1650, 1 Car Garage & Covered Parking, Immaculate Townhome, Great Location - $1650, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer Included, Central Air/Heat, 1 Car Garage plus 1 Covered Carport. Very Clean and Well Maintained. No PETS or NO SMOKER

*Must be 18 years of age to apply and sign a lease

*Photo ID required

*Application Fee: $45 per person, non-refundable

*We will process the first signed application with application fee and security deposit

*Approval or denial is based on the following criteria:

1) Rental/Mortgage History

2) Credit Report- Min. Score of 650

3) Income. Household income should meet or exceed three times the rent



(RLNE2314866)