Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

219 N. SHERWOOD

219 North Sherwood Street · (970) 217-4500
Location

219 North Sherwood Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Martinez Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 219 N. SHERWOOD · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
219 N. SHERWOOD Available 08/01/20 Old Town home with green lush yard, hardwood floors, tons of light & open concept, 8/1 move in. - Aug. 1st move in. This property is in Old Town Fort Collins and very well kept. fenced yard, washer/dryer, and tons of storage. 1 car over-sized garage, 2 updated tile bathrooms and 8 blocks to CSU 3 blocks to Old Town 2 kitchens. Many upgrades including New paint, carpet, Hardwood floors and covered Front porch.
The home also features Inviting front porch, open concept, claw foot tub and separate shower, over-sized fenced yard, gas stove...

No pets. Utilities not included, gas forced air.

Rent: $2650 (first and last required)
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $2650

(RLNE2067335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 N. SHERWOOD have any available units?
219 N. SHERWOOD has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 N. SHERWOOD have?
Some of 219 N. SHERWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 N. SHERWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
219 N. SHERWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 N. SHERWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 219 N. SHERWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 219 N. SHERWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 219 N. SHERWOOD does offer parking.
Does 219 N. SHERWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 N. SHERWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 N. SHERWOOD have a pool?
No, 219 N. SHERWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 219 N. SHERWOOD have accessible units?
No, 219 N. SHERWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 219 N. SHERWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 N. SHERWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
