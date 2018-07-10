Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

219 N. SHERWOOD Available 08/01/20 Old Town home with green lush yard, hardwood floors, tons of light & open concept, 8/1 move in. - Aug. 1st move in. This property is in Old Town Fort Collins and very well kept. fenced yard, washer/dryer, and tons of storage. 1 car over-sized garage, 2 updated tile bathrooms and 8 blocks to CSU 3 blocks to Old Town 2 kitchens. Many upgrades including New paint, carpet, Hardwood floors and covered Front porch.

The home also features Inviting front porch, open concept, claw foot tub and separate shower, over-sized fenced yard, gas stove...



No pets. Utilities not included, gas forced air.



Rent: $2650 (first and last required)

Application Fee: $35/applicant

Deposit: $2650



(RLNE2067335)