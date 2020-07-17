All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

2008 Glenmoor Drive

2008 Glenmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Glenmoor Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Orchard

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available August 15th

Dog Negotiable, Sorry No Cats

This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome, some of the features include a fenced back yard, attached garage, gas fireplace, nice master with a large walk-in closet, granite counter tops in kitchen, washer & dryer. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily at Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 2

$55.00 Application Fee Per Person

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 8/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Glenmoor Drive have any available units?
2008 Glenmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Glenmoor Drive have?
Some of 2008 Glenmoor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Glenmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Glenmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Glenmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Glenmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Glenmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Glenmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 2008 Glenmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 Glenmoor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Glenmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 2008 Glenmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Glenmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2008 Glenmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Glenmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Glenmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
