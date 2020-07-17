2008 Glenmoor Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Available August 15th



Dog Negotiable, Sorry No Cats



This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome, some of the features include a fenced back yard, attached garage, gas fireplace, nice master with a large walk-in closet, granite counter tops in kitchen, washer & dryer. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily at Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 2



$55.00 Application Fee Per Person



