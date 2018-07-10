All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:56 PM

1948 Pecan Street

1948 Pecan Street · (970) 644-6460
Location

1948 Pecan Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stadium Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex is ideally located close to Horsetooth with easy access to hiking, biking, and running trails! This welly lit and large home holds many appealing features such as being freshly painted, new flooring throughout, and washer/dryer included! There is also a 1 car attached garage with on street parking as well. Water and Sewer Included with $50 Utility Reimbursement! Schedule a showing today because this home will not last long! Available Now!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Pecan Street have any available units?
1948 Pecan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1948 Pecan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Pecan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Pecan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1948 Pecan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1948 Pecan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1948 Pecan Street does offer parking.
Does 1948 Pecan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1948 Pecan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Pecan Street have a pool?
No, 1948 Pecan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1948 Pecan Street have accessible units?
No, 1948 Pecan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Pecan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 Pecan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1948 Pecan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1948 Pecan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
