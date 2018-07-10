1948 Pecan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex is ideally located close to Horsetooth with easy access to hiking, biking, and running trails! This welly lit and large home holds many appealing features such as being freshly painted, new flooring throughout, and washer/dryer included! There is also a 1 car attached garage with on street parking as well. Water and Sewer Included with $50 Utility Reimbursement! Schedule a showing today because this home will not last long! Available Now!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

