Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1900 Connecticut Dr Available 07/10/20 3 bed/ 2 bath Home Close to Shopping, Parks, and Schools - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



Great home in Timberline Village. This tri-level home has 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths and is tucked away on a quiet street. This home has a fenced in backyard and allows dogs.



2 Car Garage

Backyard Patio

Washer and Dryer provided

All Appliances

Whole House Fan

Up to 2 Dogs Allowed With $250 Non Refundable Pet Fee

Tenant Pays All Utilities

No Section 8

No Students Please



To schedule a showing please call (970) 591-5809



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



