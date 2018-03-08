All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 1900 Connecticut Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
1900 Connecticut Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

1900 Connecticut Dr

1900 Connecticut Drive · (970) 591-5809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1900 Connecticut Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Meadows East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1900 Connecticut Dr · Avail. Jul 10

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1900 Connecticut Dr Available 07/10/20 3 bed/ 2 bath Home Close to Shopping, Parks, and Schools - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

Great home in Timberline Village. This tri-level home has 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths and is tucked away on a quiet street. This home has a fenced in backyard and allows dogs.

2 Car Garage
Backyard Patio
Washer and Dryer provided
All Appliances
Whole House Fan
Up to 2 Dogs Allowed With $250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
Tenant Pays All Utilities
No Section 8
No Students Please

To schedule a showing please call (970) 591-5809

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4174628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Connecticut Dr have any available units?
1900 Connecticut Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Connecticut Dr have?
Some of 1900 Connecticut Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Connecticut Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Connecticut Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Connecticut Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Connecticut Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Connecticut Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Connecticut Dr does offer parking.
Does 1900 Connecticut Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Connecticut Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Connecticut Dr have a pool?
No, 1900 Connecticut Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Connecticut Dr have accessible units?
No, 1900 Connecticut Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Connecticut Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Connecticut Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1900 Connecticut Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity