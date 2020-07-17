1717 West Drake Road

Amenities
Available August 3rd 2020 .
Dog Negotiable
This is a nice 3 level 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. It features an oversized 1 car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer. Must See!
Applicants must be 23+
For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3
$55.00 Application fee per person
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 8/3/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 8/3/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.