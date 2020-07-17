All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 1717 West Drake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
1717 West Drake Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:44 PM

1717 West Drake Road

1717 West Drake Road · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1717 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Georgetown Condos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$1,345

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available August 3rd 2020 .

Dog Negotiable

This is a nice 3 level 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. It features an oversized 1 car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer. Must See!

Applicants must be 23+

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3

$55.00 Application fee per person

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 8/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 8/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 West Drake Road have any available units?
1717 West Drake Road has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 West Drake Road have?
Some of 1717 West Drake Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 West Drake Road currently offering any rent specials?
1717 West Drake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 West Drake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 West Drake Road is pet friendly.
Does 1717 West Drake Road offer parking?
Yes, 1717 West Drake Road offers parking.
Does 1717 West Drake Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 West Drake Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 West Drake Road have a pool?
No, 1717 West Drake Road does not have a pool.
Does 1717 West Drake Road have accessible units?
No, 1717 West Drake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 West Drake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 West Drake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1717 West Drake Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Luxury Places
Fort Collins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
Scotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity