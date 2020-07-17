1717 West Drake Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Available August 3rd 2020 .



Dog Negotiable



This is a nice 3 level 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. It features an oversized 1 car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer. Must See!



Applicants must be 23+



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3



$55.00 Application fee per person



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 8/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed



Contact us to schedule a showing.