All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203

1705 Heatheridge Rd · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1705 Heatheridge Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Heatheridge Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 Available 08/03/20 1 Bedroom Condo - Great Unit in a Great Location! - Available 8/3

This great, 1 bedroom/1 bath bath condo is located only 6 blocks from CSU! The location features beautiful grounds, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.

Residents are required to put electric in their name through Fort Collins Utilities, as well as gas through Xcel Energy. Residents are also responsible for an additional $40/month utility fee which covers the water and trash costs. Cats are allowed with additional $300/cat deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Sorry, no dogs.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

**Note: We have several units at this property. Photos are for marketing purposes only and may not represent actual unit. Measurement is for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured.

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3123346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 have any available units?
1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 offer parking?
No, 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 have a pool?
Yes, 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 has a pool.
Does 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 have accessible units?
No, 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity