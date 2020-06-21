Amenities

1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203 Available 08/03/20 1 Bedroom Condo - Great Unit in a Great Location! - Available 8/3



This great, 1 bedroom/1 bath bath condo is located only 6 blocks from CSU! The location features beautiful grounds, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.



Residents are required to put electric in their name through Fort Collins Utilities, as well as gas through Xcel Energy. Residents are also responsible for an additional $40/month utility fee which covers the water and trash costs. Cats are allowed with additional $300/cat deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Sorry, no dogs.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



No Dogs Allowed



