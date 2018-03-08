1701 W. MULBERRY

Amenities
..ACROSS FROM CITY PARK in FORT COLLINS, Great for Young professionals, Families - Don't miss this stunning home across from City Park that actually features 3 separate rooms, 1 legal bedroom and the other 2 rooms are not legal bedrooms and best used as office or guest rooms. The layout works best for a couple.. This property has been well maintained and updated with great amenities. Brand new tile bath, Gas Stove, Washer/dryer, A/C, Mostly Fenced Yard, picnic table, new furnace, new roof and new paint, open floor plan and much more. The property is across the street from the City Park Lake and 8 blocks to CSU Quiet location, Ideal for Couples, young professionals, or graduate students. This is a stand alone home.
Rent: $1450 (first and last required)
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $1450
(RLNE4351167)