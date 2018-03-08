All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 1701 W. MULBERRY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
1701 W. MULBERRY
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1701 W. MULBERRY

1701 West Mulberry Street · (970) 217-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1701 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
South Sheldon Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 W. MULBERRY · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
..ACROSS FROM CITY PARK in FORT COLLINS, Great for Young professionals, Families - Don't miss this stunning home across from City Park that actually features 3 separate rooms, 1 legal bedroom and the other 2 rooms are not legal bedrooms and best used as office or guest rooms. The layout works best for a couple.. This property has been well maintained and updated with great amenities. Brand new tile bath, Gas Stove, Washer/dryer, A/C, Mostly Fenced Yard, picnic table, new furnace, new roof and new paint, open floor plan and much more. The property is across the street from the City Park Lake and 8 blocks to CSU Quiet location, Ideal for Couples, young professionals, or graduate students. This is a stand alone home.

Rent: $1450 (first and last required)
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $1450

(RLNE4351167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 W. MULBERRY have any available units?
1701 W. MULBERRY has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 W. MULBERRY have?
Some of 1701 W. MULBERRY's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 W. MULBERRY currently offering any rent specials?
1701 W. MULBERRY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 W. MULBERRY pet-friendly?
No, 1701 W. MULBERRY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1701 W. MULBERRY offer parking?
Yes, 1701 W. MULBERRY does offer parking.
Does 1701 W. MULBERRY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 W. MULBERRY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 W. MULBERRY have a pool?
No, 1701 W. MULBERRY does not have a pool.
Does 1701 W. MULBERRY have accessible units?
No, 1701 W. MULBERRY does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 W. MULBERRY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 W. MULBERRY does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1701 W. MULBERRY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity