1701 W. MULBERRY

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

..ACROSS FROM CITY PARK in FORT COLLINS, Great for Young professionals, Families - Don't miss this stunning home across from City Park that actually features 3 separate rooms, 1 legal bedroom and the other 2 rooms are not legal bedrooms and best used as office or guest rooms. The layout works best for a couple.. This property has been well maintained and updated with great amenities. Brand new tile bath, Gas Stove, Washer/dryer, A/C, Mostly Fenced Yard, picnic table, new furnace, new roof and new paint, open floor plan and much more. The property is across the street from the City Park Lake and 8 blocks to CSU Quiet location, Ideal for Couples, young professionals, or graduate students. This is a stand alone home.



Rent: $1450 (first and last required)

Application Fee: $35/applicant

Deposit: $1450



(RLNE4351167)