Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4

1625 West Elizabeth Street · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1625 West Elizabeth Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Avery Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 Available 08/14/20 Corner Town-home w/Pool, Private Washer/Dryer, Small Dogs Welcome, Water, Sewer and Gas Utilities Included! - Awesome townhouse, corner unit! Walking distance to campus, end unit by the pool! One Small dog (25lbs or less) over the age of one welcome with no pet rent and no pet deposit!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3908748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 have any available units?
1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 have?
Some of 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 currently offering any rent specials?
1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 is pet friendly.
Does 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 offer parking?
No, 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 does not offer parking.
Does 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 have a pool?
Yes, 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 has a pool.
Does 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 have accessible units?
No, 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 has units with dishwashers.
