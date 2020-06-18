Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly pool

1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4 Available 08/14/20 Corner Town-home w/Pool, Private Washer/Dryer, Small Dogs Welcome, Water, Sewer and Gas Utilities Included! - Awesome townhouse, corner unit! Walking distance to campus, end unit by the pool! One Small dog (25lbs or less) over the age of one welcome with no pet rent and no pet deposit!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



No Cats Allowed



