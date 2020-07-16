All apartments in Fort Collins
1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2

1527 West Mountain Avenue · (970) 204-1139
Location

1527 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
City Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
bike storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1100/mo.

No pets, undergraduate students or smoking

Heat, water, trash, snow removal and lawn care included!

Quiet unit in fourplex in Old Town, off West Mountain Ave
-Garden level
-Close to City Park
-Locked bike storage
-Parking in back
-Located in historic Old Town Fort Collins
-Trolley or walk downtown

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
