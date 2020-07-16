1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2

Amenities

garbage disposal parking bike storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bike storage

Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1100/mo.



No pets, undergraduate students or smoking



Heat, water, trash, snow removal and lawn care included!



Quiet unit in fourplex in Old Town, off West Mountain Ave

-Garden level

-Close to City Park

-Locked bike storage

-Parking in back

-Located in historic Old Town Fort Collins

-Trolley or walk downtown



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.



We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.



To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.