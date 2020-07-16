1527 W Mountain Ave Apt 2

Amenities
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1100/mo.
No pets, undergraduate students or smoking
Heat, water, trash, snow removal and lawn care included!
Quiet unit in fourplex in Old Town, off West Mountain Ave
-Garden level
-Close to City Park
-Locked bike storage
-Parking in back
-Located in historic Old Town Fort Collins
-Trolley or walk downtown
If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.
We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.
To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.