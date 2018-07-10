All apartments in Fort Collins
141 Yale Ave

141 Yale Avenue · (970) 226-5600
Location

141 Yale Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525
South College Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 141 Yale Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
141 Yale Ave Available 08/01/20 Charming 3-Bedroom Home! - Available August 1

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

This home is located in a quiet neighborhood just 1.4 miles away from CSU! Features include: 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, washer and dryer hookups, fireplace, fenced back yard, a two car garage, and an enclosed back porch!

Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawn care.

Pets considered with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab and all dogs must be over 1 year.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

(RLNE3218558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Yale Ave have any available units?
141 Yale Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Yale Ave have?
Some of 141 Yale Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Yale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
141 Yale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Yale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Yale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 141 Yale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 141 Yale Ave does offer parking.
Does 141 Yale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Yale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Yale Ave have a pool?
No, 141 Yale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 141 Yale Ave have accessible units?
No, 141 Yale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Yale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Yale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
