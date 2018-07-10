Amenities

141 Yale Ave Available 08/01/20 Charming 3-Bedroom Home! - Available August 1



This home is located in a quiet neighborhood just 1.4 miles away from CSU! Features include: 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, washer and dryer hookups, fireplace, fenced back yard, a two car garage, and an enclosed back porch!



Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawn care.



Pets considered with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab and all dogs must be over 1 year.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



