Fort Collins, CO
1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1
1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1

1315 Kirkwood Drive · (970) 316-2811
Location

1315 Kirkwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Parkwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Remodeled large condo with all the upgrades including a USB charging center. Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts on - site! Tenant pays electric only (heat, water, trash and sewer are included)

You are close to everything--trails, bus routes, swimming pool, tennis courts, green space, lake access, Whole Foods, downtown, CSU, major shopping centers, hospital and so much more are within minutes and still you'll be living in a safe, quiet, beautifully maintained and mature neighborhood.

This Fort Collins condo is in a secure building with many upgrades.

Some of our favorite features are:
* Private balcony overlooking park-like setting and huge trees
* Air conditioning
* Includes tennis, pool, lake access, covered parking
* Stainless steel appliances including microwave
* Kitchen pantry
* Large closets
* NO carpeting anywhere!
* Laundry on same floor
* Disposal
* Dishwasher
* LED lighting
* USB charging station!
* Quiet end unit
* Covered parking and lots of extra parking
* Bike parking

No pets and no smoking of any kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 have any available units?
1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 have?
Some of 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 has a pool.
Does 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
