1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1

Remodeled large condo with all the upgrades including a USB charging center. Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts on - site! Tenant pays electric only (heat, water, trash and sewer are included)



You are close to everything--trails, bus routes, swimming pool, tennis courts, green space, lake access, Whole Foods, downtown, CSU, major shopping centers, hospital and so much more are within minutes and still you'll be living in a safe, quiet, beautifully maintained and mature neighborhood.



This Fort Collins condo is in a secure building with many upgrades.



Some of our favorite features are:

* Private balcony overlooking park-like setting and huge trees

* Air conditioning

* Includes tennis, pool, lake access, covered parking

* Stainless steel appliances including microwave

* Kitchen pantry

* Large closets

* NO carpeting anywhere!

* Laundry on same floor

* Disposal

* Dishwasher

* LED lighting

* USB charging station!

* Quiet end unit

* Covered parking and lots of extra parking

* Bike parking



No pets and no smoking of any kind.