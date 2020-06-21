All apartments in Fort Collins
Fort Collins, CO
1225 W. Prospect Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1225 W. Prospect Road

1225 West Prospect Road · (970) 669-9696 ext. 302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1225 West Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Prospect-Shields

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1225 W. Prospect Road · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Maintenance Free Condo - Available Early August 2018 - Unit T65 - This is a very nice 875 sq. foot condo that has vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, central air conditioning, a balcony, a stack washer/dryer and all of the kitchen appliances including the refrigerator are provided for your convenience. This is a perfect set up for two roommates with the two full baths.

This property is centrally located and provides you with the ability to shop, eat & play at the several restaurants, bars and shops in the immediate area, is located within a mile of a grocery store, close to the foothills and Horsetooth Reservoir, designated bike trails & bike routes, is 1 block from CSU, close to Front Range Community College and approximately one mile from the MAX rapid transit route and close to several bus stops. There is a provided exterior locked storage area for your bicycles, etc.

Common amenities include lawn maintenance/snow removal and the water, sewer and trash are provided in this great rental rate. This property is available early August 2020 with a lease term through 07/31/21. There is no garage provided with this unit but assigned parking for 2 vehicles is provided by the HOA.

(RLNE2179564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 W. Prospect Road have any available units?
1225 W. Prospect Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 W. Prospect Road have?
Some of 1225 W. Prospect Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 W. Prospect Road currently offering any rent specials?
1225 W. Prospect Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 W. Prospect Road pet-friendly?
No, 1225 W. Prospect Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1225 W. Prospect Road offer parking?
Yes, 1225 W. Prospect Road does offer parking.
Does 1225 W. Prospect Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 W. Prospect Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 W. Prospect Road have a pool?
No, 1225 W. Prospect Road does not have a pool.
Does 1225 W. Prospect Road have accessible units?
No, 1225 W. Prospect Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 W. Prospect Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 W. Prospect Road has units with dishwashers.
