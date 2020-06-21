1225 W. Prospect Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Maintenance Free Condo - Available Early August 2018 - Unit T65 - This is a very nice 875 sq. foot condo that has vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, central air conditioning, a balcony, a stack washer/dryer and all of the kitchen appliances including the refrigerator are provided for your convenience. This is a perfect set up for two roommates with the two full baths.



This property is centrally located and provides you with the ability to shop, eat & play at the several restaurants, bars and shops in the immediate area, is located within a mile of a grocery store, close to the foothills and Horsetooth Reservoir, designated bike trails & bike routes, is 1 block from CSU, close to Front Range Community College and approximately one mile from the MAX rapid transit route and close to several bus stops. There is a provided exterior locked storage area for your bicycles, etc.



Common amenities include lawn maintenance/snow removal and the water, sewer and trash are provided in this great rental rate. This property is available early August 2020 with a lease term through 07/31/21. There is no garage provided with this unit but assigned parking for 2 vehicles is provided by the HOA.



(RLNE2179564)