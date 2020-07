Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning fireplace

This unit is a garden level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with 734 sq. ft. It includes all utilities except electricity. This condo has in unit laundry, full kitchen, patio, fireplace, wall AC, and off street permit parking. It is within walking distance to CSU and Campus West.