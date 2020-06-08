All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 PM

1024 Strachan Drive

1024 Strachan Drive · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1024 Strachan Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Scotch Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available Immediately

Dog negotiable Under 50lbs

This is a very nice centrally located townhome. Some of the features include hardwood bamboo floors, a fenced yard, attached 2 car garage, wonderful mature landscaping, central A/C, gas fireplace and much more. Must see!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3

Applicants must be 23+

$55.00 Application fee per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Strachan Drive have any available units?
1024 Strachan Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Strachan Drive have?
Some of 1024 Strachan Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Strachan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Strachan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Strachan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Strachan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Strachan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Strachan Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 Strachan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Strachan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Strachan Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 Strachan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Strachan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Strachan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Strachan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Strachan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
