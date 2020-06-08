1024 Strachan Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Available Immediately



Dog negotiable Under 50lbs



This is a very nice centrally located townhome. Some of the features include hardwood bamboo floors, a fenced yard, attached 2 car garage, wonderful mature landscaping, central A/C, gas fireplace and much more. Must see!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3



Applicants must be 23+



$55.00 Application fee per person.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.