Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

9400 Elm Court, # 667

9400 Elm Circle · (720) 531-4653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9400 Elm Circle, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9400 Elm Court, # 667 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL $450 house payment for 2 months - Lease With Purchase Option.

Price:$65,200 1,216 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths
Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Kimberly Hills Manufactured Home Community in Federal Heights, CO.

Estimated total monthly payment is $1,630 ($810/mo and home payment $820/mo) - utilities are NOT included.

This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.

550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $67k per year are required to qualify for the home.

Cash required at close is ~5,760 Includes the park's first month lot rent, park security deposit,
home down payment and security deposit.

ITIN's are always welcome!

For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.

(RLNE5194304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have any available units?
9400 Elm Court, # 667 has a unit available for $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have?
Some of 9400 Elm Court, # 667's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Elm Court, # 667 currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Elm Court, # 667 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Elm Court, # 667 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 is pet friendly.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 offer parking?
No, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 does not offer parking.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have a pool?
Yes, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 has a pool.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have accessible units?
No, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 does not have units with air conditioning.
