Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:47 PM

9116 Royal St

9116 North Royal Street · No Longer Available
Location

9116 North Royal Street, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
carport
gym
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This property includes a living room, open kitchen with fridge, stove and eat in area. Large laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, full bath with bedrooms on opposite sides of the home. Nice sunroom at the front of the home, storage shed in back, carport, swamp cooler, newer windows and yard with garden beds. GREAT LOCATION; shopping, public transportation and interstate access- super convenient! Short term lease until Spring 2020 (~6 month lease). Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Royal St have any available units?
9116 Royal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Heights, CO.
What amenities does 9116 Royal St have?
Some of 9116 Royal St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Royal St currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Royal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Royal St pet-friendly?
No, 9116 Royal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Heights.
Does 9116 Royal St offer parking?
Yes, 9116 Royal St offers parking.
Does 9116 Royal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 Royal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Royal St have a pool?
No, 9116 Royal St does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Royal St have accessible units?
No, 9116 Royal St does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Royal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 Royal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9116 Royal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9116 Royal St does not have units with air conditioning.

