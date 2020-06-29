All apartments in Federal Heights
Federal Heights, CO
9100 Tejon St., Lot #148
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

9100 Tejon St., Lot #148

9100 North Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Location

9100 North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease with Purchase Option - Lease With Purchase Option. Your start to becoming a Home Owner!!

Price:$60,300 1,120 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths
Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Lamplighter Manufactured Home Community in Federal Heights, CO.

Estimated total monthly payment is $1,535 ($775/mo and home payment $760/mo) - utilities are NOT included.

This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.

550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $65k per year are required to qualify for the home.

Cash required at close is ~5,570 Includes the park's first month lot rent, park security deposit,
home down payment and security deposit.

ITIN's are always welcome!

For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.

(RLNE5157247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

