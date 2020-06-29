9100 Tejon St., Lot #148

Amenities

Lease with Purchase Option - Lease With Purchase Option. Your start to becoming a Home Owner!!



Price:$60,300 1,120 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths

Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Lamplighter Manufactured Home Community in Federal Heights, CO.



Estimated total monthly payment is $1,535 ($775/mo and home payment $760/mo) - utilities are NOT included.



This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.



550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $65k per year are required to qualify for the home.



Cash required at close is ~5,570 Includes the park's first month lot rent, park security deposit,

home down payment and security deposit.



ITIN's are always welcome!



For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.



