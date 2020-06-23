All apartments in Federal Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2808 W 99th Cir

2808 West 99th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2808 West 99th Circle, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
Property Amenities
4 bed 2 full bath house with yard on cul de sac - Property Id: 11809

Home near Westminster King Soopers, Starbucks and more at 104th & Federal. On a quiet, newly-paved cul de sac with a large back yard. All new furnace, new back deck, interior & exterior paint, newer appliances including GE Profile stainless fridge, dishwasher, stove/range/oven, high-efficiency washer & dryer, decorative tile downstairs & pretty dark wood floors upstairs.
Property Id 11809

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4592674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 W 99th Cir have any available units?
2808 W 99th Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Heights, CO.
What amenities does 2808 W 99th Cir have?
Some of 2808 W 99th Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 W 99th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2808 W 99th Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 W 99th Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2808 W 99th Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Heights.
Does 2808 W 99th Cir offer parking?
No, 2808 W 99th Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2808 W 99th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 W 99th Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 W 99th Cir have a pool?
No, 2808 W 99th Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2808 W 99th Cir have accessible units?
No, 2808 W 99th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 W 99th Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 W 99th Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 W 99th Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 W 99th Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
