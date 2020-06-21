All apartments in Federal Heights
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

10018 Eliot Circle

10018 Eliot Circle · (970) 500-5527
Location

10018 Eliot Circle, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10018 Eliot Circle · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1858 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Large Home with Spacious Yard and 2 Car Garage! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of natural light and decorative trim line the inside. Open kitchen with stainless appliances opening up to deck overlooking the spacious backyard. This corner lot home also has a 2 car garage and large yard with a shed for storage.

Easy access to downtown Denver /Boulder/Broomfield , close to US 36 and I -25. Only takes 20 minutes of driving to downtown Denver or Boulder.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5823425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10018 Eliot Circle have any available units?
10018 Eliot Circle has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10018 Eliot Circle have?
Some of 10018 Eliot Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10018 Eliot Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10018 Eliot Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10018 Eliot Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10018 Eliot Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10018 Eliot Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10018 Eliot Circle does offer parking.
Does 10018 Eliot Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10018 Eliot Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10018 Eliot Circle have a pool?
No, 10018 Eliot Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10018 Eliot Circle have accessible units?
No, 10018 Eliot Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10018 Eliot Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10018 Eliot Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10018 Eliot Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10018 Eliot Circle has units with air conditioning.
