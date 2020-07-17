All apartments in Fairplay
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

738 Trout Creek Drive

738 Trout Creek Dr · (970) 389-7418
Location

738 Trout Creek Dr, Fairplay, CO 80440

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 738 Trout Creek Drive · Avail. Sep 8

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1319 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
738 Trout Creek Drive Available 09/08/20 Pets Negotiable, Two Car Garage! - This single family 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home is available 9/8/20 for a year lease. Home has great natural light, gas fireplace, and amazing views. There is a great open floor plan, and two car garage.

The rent is $1850.00 and includes water (up to town allotment) and sewer. Rent does not include gas, electricity, cable, internet, trash, shoveling and plowing. There is parking for four cars.

Pets are negotiable with additional deposit and pet rent.

All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. The application can be emailed or filled out online.

First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.

For more information please know the property address of the property you are interested in and email us at info@fortunatoproperties.com (24/7) or call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418 during business hours.

Please be advised you will be contacting a Property Management company and we will ask that you answer standard pre screening questions over the phone before being able to schedule a showing. We are best reached via info@fortunatoproperties.com or by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Or you can visit our website at www.FortunatoProperties.com. Please do not send text. If you call, and no one answers please leave a voicemail and we will be in touch as soon as possible.

Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.

Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl

*Advertisement may not be displayed correctly on map. If you are viewing this property on any other website besides https://www.fortunatoproperties.com/available-homes/ there could be incorrect information.

(RLNE4165242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

