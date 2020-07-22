302 Apartments for rent in Fairmount, CO with parking

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Appleridge Estates
5037 Eldridge Street
5037 Eldridge Street, Fairmount, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1447 sqft
5037 Eldridge Street Available 08/15/20 Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden - - Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden - Mature trees shade the park-like front yard while
Results within 1 mile of Fairmount
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,646
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Arvada
12745 W 67th Way
12745 West 67th Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1613 sqft
Available 08/01/20 LOCATION & VIEWS - 3 BED, 3 BATH UPDATED HOME! - Property Id: 314741 Call today for your private showing. Easy access to Apex Rec Center and trails. This 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath home, has 2 bedrooms on the main level.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lilac Estates
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A
16285 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1543 sqft
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A Available 08/01/20 WOW!!! 3 bedroom Boyd Pond Townhome in Arvada - This newer 2013 townhome is located in Arvada off 64th and Quaker. Features wonderful upgrades. 3 bedrooms + 2 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyndhams
15316 West 66th Avenue #E
15316 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
15316 West 66th Avenue #E Available 05/13/20 Three bedroom townhome for rent with attached two car garage in Arvada at Hometown.
Results within 5 miles of Fairmount
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
25 Units Available
Union Square
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,301
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,443
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
8 Units Available
Morse Park
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,526
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
13 Units Available
Foothills
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,639
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,101
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Sixth Avenue West
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Golden Proper
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,119
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
14 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
19 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Golden Proper
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1142 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
13 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,530
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
25 Units Available
Barths
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,425
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Applewood
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,549
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
Denver West
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,715
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
22 Units Available
Denver West
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,659
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
20 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
13 Units Available
Applewood
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairmount, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairmount apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

