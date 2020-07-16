Apartment List
153 Apartments for rent in Fairmount, CO with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fairmount renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis...




Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,611
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.



Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyndhams
15316 West 66th Avenue #E
15316 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
15316 West 66th Avenue #E Available 05/13/20 Three bedroom townhome for rent with attached two car garage in Arvada at Hometown.
Results within 5 miles of Fairmount




Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Union Square
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,402
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.




Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
14 Units Available
Applewood
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.




Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
17 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.




Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
17 Units Available
Sixth Avenue West
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,170
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.




Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.




Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
12 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.




Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
30 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.




Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Applewood
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,603
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.




Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
20 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.




Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
7 Units Available
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,341
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.




Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,078
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.




Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Golden Proper
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,021
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!




Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
35 Units Available
Union Square
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.




Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
12 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.




Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
Denver West
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,570
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.




Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
Denver West
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,709
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.




Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
43 Units Available
Denver West
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.




Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.




Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
30 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.




Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
25 Units Available
Barths
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,425
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.




Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,710
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.




Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
43 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Fairmount, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fairmount renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

