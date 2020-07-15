/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
144 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fairmount, CO
Appleridge Estates
5037 Eldridge Street
5037 Eldridge Street, Fairmount, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1447 sqft
5037 Eldridge Street Available 09/01/20 Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden - - Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden - Mature trees shade the park-like front yard while
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1137 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Wyndhams
15442 W 66th Avenue #F
15442 West 66th Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1525 sqft
15442 W 66th Avenue #F Available 08/01/20 Immaculate Upscale Townhome-Like New!! - Amazing newer townhome in Arvada.
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Golden Proper
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1171 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Denver West
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Denver West
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1102 sqft
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Denver West
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
I-70 Corridor
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1141 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Sixth Avenue West
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1196 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Eiber
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Applewood
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Allendale Area
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1009 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
Union Square
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Olde Town Arvada Area
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Applewood
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Union Square
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
