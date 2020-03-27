Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 Available 06/18/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - Ground level townhome. Generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Large pantry and storage room. Vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen with lots of natural daylight. Living room has a gas fireplace for cozy evenings in. Sequestered Master bedroom includes master bath with large walk in closet , soaker tub and separate shower. Washer and dryer are included. Nice patio for summer evenings. Oversized one car garage allows for additional storage. You will love this neighborhood!!

Tenant pays electric and gas.



3734 Ponderosa Court # 12

Evans, CO 80620



Call 970-888-1129 for an appointment.



Please visit our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, for additional properties.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4848074)