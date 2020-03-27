All apartments in Evans
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3734 Ponderosa Court # 12

3734 Ponderosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3734 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO 80620

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 Available 06/18/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - Ground level townhome. Generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Large pantry and storage room. Vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen with lots of natural daylight. Living room has a gas fireplace for cozy evenings in. Sequestered Master bedroom includes master bath with large walk in closet , soaker tub and separate shower. Washer and dryer are included. Nice patio for summer evenings. Oversized one car garage allows for additional storage. You will love this neighborhood!!
Tenant pays electric and gas.

3734 Ponderosa Court # 12
Evans, CO 80620

Call 970-888-1129 for an appointment.

Please visit our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, for additional properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4848074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 have any available units?
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evans, CO.
What amenities does 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 have?
Some of 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 is pet friendly.
Does 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 does offer parking.
Does 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 have a pool?
No, 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 have accessible units?
No, 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
