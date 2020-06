Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Very nice two bedroom two bathroom in 4 plex. This is top unit on West side. Open living room, dining room and kitchen with extra storage, dishwasher and lots of windows. Washer & dryer hookups. central air conditioning and own furnace. Each unit pays electric and gas and internet/cable. Great apartment close to schools, parks and retail stores. No pets.