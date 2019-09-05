620 Mathews Way

Amenities

Four Bedroom (+ Den/Loft) Home For Rent in Canyon Creek in Erie - Four bedroom, study and loft x 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with double ovens & stainless appliances.

Open concept living room, dining area & gourmet kitchen. Slab granite counters, gourmet kitchen with double ovens & stainless appliances. Modern color scheme here and upgraded finishes. Stamped concrete patio & low maintenance yard. Steps from the neighborhood playground & trails, close to fantastic amenities & commuter routes! Boulder Valedrome, Colorado Ntl Golf Club, minutes to adorable downtown Erie, the rec center & library. PETS negotiable with deposit.



