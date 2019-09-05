All apartments in Erie
620 Mathews Way
620 Mathews Way

620 Mathews Way · No Longer Available
Location

620 Mathews Way, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four Bedroom (+ Den/Loft) Home For Rent in Canyon Creek in Erie - Four bedroom, study and loft x 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with double ovens & stainless appliances.
Open concept living room, dining area & gourmet kitchen. Slab granite counters, gourmet kitchen with double ovens & stainless appliances. Modern color scheme here and upgraded finishes. Stamped concrete patio & low maintenance yard. Steps from the neighborhood playground & trails, close to fantastic amenities & commuter routes! Boulder Valedrome, Colorado Ntl Golf Club, minutes to adorable downtown Erie, the rec center & library. PETS negotiable with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Mathews Way have any available units?
620 Mathews Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 620 Mathews Way have?
Some of 620 Mathews Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Mathews Way currently offering any rent specials?
620 Mathews Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Mathews Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Mathews Way is pet friendly.
Does 620 Mathews Way offer parking?
Yes, 620 Mathews Way offers parking.
Does 620 Mathews Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Mathews Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Mathews Way have a pool?
No, 620 Mathews Way does not have a pool.
Does 620 Mathews Way have accessible units?
No, 620 Mathews Way does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Mathews Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Mathews Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Mathews Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 Mathews Way has units with air conditioning.
