404 Main Street, Erie, CO 80516 - This 4bd/2ba home comes complete with appliances. Conveniently located in downtown Erie, this home has plenty of outdoor space for a family to enjoy! Enclosed front porch offers a great place to sit and enjoy the warm evenings. Well water allows for low utility costs, trash is included, and a newer furnace will keep the home cozy all winter. New windows are being installed soon! Garage not included.



1 Dog Allowed, No Cats



Rental Criteria:



~2.5:1 debt to income ratio

~No felonies accepted

~Misdemeanors no less than 3 years old will be accepted

~No more then three unrelated occupants may reside in a property

~All applicants credit reports will be fairly reviewed and all above listed criteria have been satisfied.

~All applicants must have a minimum credit score of 625



