Erie, CO
404 Main Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

404 Main Street

404 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 Main Street, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
404 Main Street, Erie, CO 80516 - This 4bd/2ba home comes complete with appliances. Conveniently located in downtown Erie, this home has plenty of outdoor space for a family to enjoy! Enclosed front porch offers a great place to sit and enjoy the warm evenings. Well water allows for low utility costs, trash is included, and a newer furnace will keep the home cozy all winter. New windows are being installed soon! Garage not included.

1 Dog Allowed, No Cats

Rental Criteria:

~2.5:1 debt to income ratio
~No felonies accepted
~Misdemeanors no less than 3 years old will be accepted
~No more then three unrelated occupants may reside in a property
~All applicants credit reports will be fairly reviewed and all above listed criteria have been satisfied.
~All applicants must have a minimum credit score of 625

(RLNE2554874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Main Street have any available units?
404 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
Is 404 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 404 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 Main Street offers parking.
Does 404 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Main Street have a pool?
No, 404 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 404 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
