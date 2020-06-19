All apartments in Erie
2800 Blue Sky Cir
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:31 PM

2800 Blue Sky Cir

2800 Blue Sky Circle · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
Location

2800 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
This lovely, Blue Sky at Vista Ridge 2 bedroom condo on the 2nd floor provides awesome mountain views from both balconies! It is located on the west side of the community conveniently across from the clubhouse, pool, workout facility and mail boxes. The condo enjoys a western view of the Rocky Mountains from a large deck along with a more secluded feel of mature trees off the master bedroom balcony. This property includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soaking tub, walk-in closet, over 1000 sq. ft. of living space, tankless water heater, AC, full size washer/dryer, gas fireplace and an outdoor storage closet! Community amenities also include a clubhouse with a workout facility, pool, hot tub, sand volleyball court and multiple playgrounds. Rent includes water, trash, snow removal and HOA fees for access to all amenities. Property is around the corner from the premier championship public Colorado National Golf Club. Ample nearby opportunities exist for walking, running and biking with spectacular views of Boulder Valley and the Rocky Mountains. The central location makes it an easy commute to either Boulder or Denver. It is minutes from shopping centers, a growing list of dining opportunities, a recreational center and the small quaint towns of Lafayette and Erie. This property has it all. Call today to schedule a showing! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Blue Sky Cir have any available units?
2800 Blue Sky Cir has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2800 Blue Sky Cir have?
Some of 2800 Blue Sky Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Blue Sky Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Blue Sky Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Blue Sky Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Blue Sky Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 2800 Blue Sky Cir offer parking?
No, 2800 Blue Sky Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Blue Sky Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Blue Sky Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Blue Sky Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Blue Sky Cir has a pool.
Does 2800 Blue Sky Cir have accessible units?
No, 2800 Blue Sky Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Blue Sky Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Blue Sky Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Blue Sky Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2800 Blue Sky Cir has units with air conditioning.
