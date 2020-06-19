2800 Blue Sky Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym playground pool hot tub internet access volleyball court

This lovely, Blue Sky at Vista Ridge 2 bedroom condo on the 2nd floor provides awesome mountain views from both balconies! It is located on the west side of the community conveniently across from the clubhouse, pool, workout facility and mail boxes. The condo enjoys a western view of the Rocky Mountains from a large deck along with a more secluded feel of mature trees off the master bedroom balcony. This property includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soaking tub, walk-in closet, over 1000 sq. ft. of living space, tankless water heater, AC, full size washer/dryer, gas fireplace and an outdoor storage closet! Community amenities also include a clubhouse with a workout facility, pool, hot tub, sand volleyball court and multiple playgrounds. Rent includes water, trash, snow removal and HOA fees for access to all amenities. Property is around the corner from the premier championship public Colorado National Golf Club. Ample nearby opportunities exist for walking, running and biking with spectacular views of Boulder Valley and the Rocky Mountains. The central location makes it an easy commute to either Boulder or Denver. It is minutes from shopping centers, a growing list of dining opportunities, a recreational center and the small quaint towns of Lafayette and Erie. This property has it all. Call today to schedule a showing! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com