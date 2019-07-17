All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 219 Montgomery Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
219 Montgomery Dr.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

219 Montgomery Dr.

219 Montgomery Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

219 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Erie! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit townhome available in Erie.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,795
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,795
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached 1-Car Garage
PETS: No Pets
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Recycling

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Montgomery Dr. have any available units?
219 Montgomery Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 219 Montgomery Dr. have?
Some of 219 Montgomery Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Montgomery Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
219 Montgomery Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Montgomery Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Montgomery Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 219 Montgomery Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 219 Montgomery Dr. offers parking.
Does 219 Montgomery Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Montgomery Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Montgomery Dr. have a pool?
No, 219 Montgomery Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 219 Montgomery Dr. have accessible units?
No, 219 Montgomery Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Montgomery Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Montgomery Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Montgomery Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 Montgomery Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College