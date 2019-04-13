Amenities

1842 Crestview Lane Available 05/01/19 1842 Crestview Lane Erie, CO 80516 - Gorgeous home w/mountain views! Open floorplan w/vaulted ceilings, custom paint, hardwood kitchen, formal living room, dining room and main floor office. Family room boasts a custom gas fireplace and mantel. Fantastic kitchen w/gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, center island and bright breakfast nook. Master suite has 5pc bath w/vanity and walk-in closet. Backyard includes flagstone patio and raised deck for viewing spectacular mountain sunsets!



(RLNE2549083)