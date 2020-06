Amenities

1380 Reliance Pl Available 07/01/20 Large 4 bed 4.5 bath home in Vista Pointe - Stunning 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home in Vista Pointe neighborhood. Main floor features a study/office with its own private bath and formal living and dining rooms. Spacious kitchen with large granite island work center and large pantry. Just off the kitchen you’ll find a second private stairway that leads directly to the master suite. The master bedroom features a 5 piece bath, huge walk-in closet and a wet bar and a private balcony off the Master Suite. The upper level also touts a large loft, a full bath and three generously sized secondary bedrooms two of which share a Jack and Jill bath. This home also features a large 4 car garage. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with spectacular mountain views from the deck. Washer and Dryer hookups on main level.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2541415)