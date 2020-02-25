All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 1345 Washburn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
1345 Washburn St
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

1345 Washburn St

1345 Washburn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1345 Washburn Street, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Magnificent Home in Erie Village! The lovely detail in this home is amazing. Huge covered front porch, 3 story with full finished basement. 5 BR 3.5 BA with oversized 2 car garage, very private upstairs bedroom with hallway and balcony with separate entrance. St Vrain Valley School District. Lease through May 2021 to start.

No smoking. No growing. No students. Pets may be negotiable with additional deposit.

All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

For showings or questions please contact:
Sam@dakotamgmt.com
3zero3-621-4694

We are not responsible for inaccurate information on 3rd party advertisements. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com or contact the leasing agent listed.
An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we may be unable to show you this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Washburn St have any available units?
1345 Washburn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1345 Washburn St have?
Some of 1345 Washburn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Washburn St currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Washburn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Washburn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Washburn St is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Washburn St offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Washburn St offers parking.
Does 1345 Washburn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 Washburn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Washburn St have a pool?
No, 1345 Washburn St does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Washburn St have accessible units?
No, 1345 Washburn St does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Washburn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Washburn St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Washburn St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1345 Washburn St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College