1345 Washburn St

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Magnificent Home in Erie Village! The lovely detail in this home is amazing. Huge covered front porch, 3 story with full finished basement. 5 BR 3.5 BA with oversized 2 car garage, very private upstairs bedroom with hallway and balcony with separate entrance. St Vrain Valley School District. Lease through May 2021 to start.



No smoking. No growing. No students. Pets may be negotiable with additional deposit.



All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



For showings or questions please contact:

Sam@dakotamgmt.com

3zero3-621-4694



An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we may be unable to show you this property.