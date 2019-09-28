1002 Village Circle

Amenities

Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Erie Village - Immaculate home in Erie Village with spacious finished basement and functional tandem garage! This feels like a house and only connected to one other unit via the garage. Three bedroom end unit tucked away on a premium lot bordering open space. This beautiful home is upgraded with solid oak floors, tavertine tile and granite countertops. The main floor master has stunning mountain views! There is also a patio with high end remote control retractable awning. Don't miss out!



No Pets Allowed



