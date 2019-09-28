All apartments in Erie
Last updated September 28 2019

1002 Village Circle

1002 Village Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Village Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Erie Village - Immaculate home in Erie Village with spacious finished basement and functional tandem garage! This feels like a house and only connected to one other unit via the garage. Three bedroom end unit tucked away on a premium lot bordering open space. This beautiful home is upgraded with solid oak floors, tavertine tile and granite countertops. The main floor master has stunning mountain views! There is also a patio with high end remote control retractable awning. Don't miss out!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Village Circle have any available units?
1002 Village Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1002 Village Circle have?
Some of 1002 Village Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Village Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Village Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Village Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Village Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 1002 Village Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Village Circle offers parking.
Does 1002 Village Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Village Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Village Circle have a pool?
No, 1002 Village Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Village Circle have accessible units?
No, 1002 Village Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Village Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Village Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Village Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1002 Village Circle has units with air conditioning.
