Liv Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $100/month for 1st space, $150/month for 2nd space. Garage lot.