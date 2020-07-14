Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living. Come admire the unobstructed mountain views from your private balcony or hop on Englewood's free "Art" shuttle for a night on the town. LIV Apartments provides modern and open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, under-mount sinks, and all the European details you'd want in your new home. LIV Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Englewood with all the charm and convenience of suburban living and the added benefit of being just 15 minutes from the action of downtown Denver. Our one and two-bedroom floor plans are perfect for those who want to experience it all.