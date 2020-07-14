All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like Liv Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
Liv Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Liv Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
201 Englewood Pkwy · (833) 309-0191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO 80110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liv Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living. Come admire the unobstructed mountain views from your private balcony or hop on Englewood's free "Art" shuttle for a night on the town. LIV Apartments provides modern and open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, under-mount sinks, and all the European details you'd want in your new home. LIV Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Englewood with all the charm and convenience of suburban living and the added benefit of being just 15 minutes from the action of downtown Denver. Our one and two-bedroom floor plans are perfect for those who want to experience it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $100/month for 1st space, $150/month for 2nd space. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liv Apartments have any available units?
Liv Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Liv Apartments have?
Some of Liv Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liv Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Liv Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liv Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Liv Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Liv Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Liv Apartments offers parking.
Does Liv Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Liv Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Liv Apartments have a pool?
No, Liv Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Liv Apartments have accessible units?
No, Liv Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Liv Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liv Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Liv Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir
Englewood, CO 80113
The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street
Englewood, CO 80110
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr
Englewood, CO 80112
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W
Englewood, CO 80112
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80110
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity