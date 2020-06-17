Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments new construction smoke-free community

Coming June 2020



Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry. Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, and modern hardware complete the look. Each corner apartment has its own washer/dryer, balcony and most have mountain views. Reserved garage parking is available.



Iron Works Apartments is located in Iron Works Village, a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood just south of Denver, tucked in the heart of Englewood. Wide front porches invite a nostalgic, small-town feeling, all within walking distance of the light rail. Enjoy all the South Santa Fe and South Broadway retail districts have to offer, as well as Harvard Gulch Park, Grant Park, and the South Platte bike trail.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC