Englewood, CO
Iron Works Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Iron Works Apartments

525-595 West Amherst Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One month free
Location

525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO 80110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

2x2 - 1

$2,242

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1319 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3x2 - 1

$2,597

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Iron Works Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
new construction
smoke-free community
Coming June 2020

Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry. Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, and modern hardware complete the look. Each corner apartment has its own washer/dryer, balcony and most have mountain views. Reserved garage parking is available.

Iron Works Apartments is located in Iron Works Village, a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood just south of Denver, tucked in the heart of Englewood. Wide front porches invite a nostalgic, small-town feeling, all within walking distance of the light rail. Enjoy all the South Santa Fe and South Broadway retail districts have to offer, as well as Harvard Gulch Park, Grant Park, and the South Platte bike trail.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600 ( 2 bedrooms); $700 (3 bedrooms)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 80 lbs max each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Off-street, Free Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Iron Works Apartments have any available units?
Iron Works Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,242 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,597. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Iron Works Apartments have?
Some of Iron Works Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Iron Works Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Iron Works Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One month free
Is Iron Works Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Iron Works Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Iron Works Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Iron Works Apartments offers parking.
Does Iron Works Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Iron Works Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Iron Works Apartments have a pool?
No, Iron Works Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Iron Works Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Iron Works Apartments has accessible units.
Does Iron Works Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Iron Works Apartments has units with dishwashers.
