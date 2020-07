Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub oven Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving

Brix on Belleview is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Englewood near Cherry Hills, yet conveniently close to Denver’s downtown district. Defined by its modern amenities and perfectly positioned address, our community is a place where your comfort is paramount. Inside, newly-renovated units provide an inviting space to congregate and socialize, while lush landscaping and an oversized pool create a tranquil outdoor setting. Discover a better way to live at Brix on Belleview.