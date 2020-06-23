5010 South Washington Street

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Englewood will welcome you with 857 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an oversized attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Duncan Park. Also nearby are Ross-University Hills Branch Library and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and I-25.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



