Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
5010 South Washington Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5010 South Washington Street

5010 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

5010 South Washington Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Englewood will welcome you with 857 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an oversized attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Duncan Park. Also nearby are Ross-University Hills Branch Library and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and I-25.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

