4760 South Sherman St.
Find more places like
4760 South Sherman St.
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM
1 of 5
4760 South Sherman St
4760 South Sherman Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4760 South Sherman Street, Englewood, CO 80113
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4760 South Sherman St Available 07/01/19 2 bed 2 bath single family in Englewood! - 2 BED 2 BATH
4760 SHERMAN ST. DENVER, CO 80110
$1,550.00 PLUS ALL UTILITIES.
LAUNDRY ON SITE. FENCED IN BACKYARD.
CATS OKAY. POSSIBLE DOG.
(RLNE4959135)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4760 South Sherman St have any available units?
4760 South Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Englewood, CO
.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Englewood Rent Report
.
Is 4760 South Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
4760 South Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4760 South Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4760 South Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 4760 South Sherman St offer parking?
No, 4760 South Sherman St does not offer parking.
Does 4760 South Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4760 South Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4760 South Sherman St have a pool?
No, 4760 South Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 4760 South Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 4760 South Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 4760 South Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4760 South Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4760 South Sherman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4760 South Sherman St does not have units with air conditioning.
