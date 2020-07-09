Rent Calculator
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4730 S Bannock St
4730 S Bannock St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4730 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO 80110
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2 bedroom + study, 1 bath with reserved parking spot and fenced yard! New paint, carpet and stainless steel appliances! Heat, electric, water and trash included! Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4730 S Bannock St have any available units?
Englewood, CO
Englewood, CO
.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
Englewood Rent Report
Englewood Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4730 S Bannock St have?
Some of 4730 S Bannock St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4730 S Bannock St currently offering any rent specials?
4730 S Bannock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 S Bannock St pet-friendly?
No, 4730 S Bannock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Englewood
.
Does 4730 S Bannock St offer parking?
Yes, 4730 S Bannock St offers parking.
Does 4730 S Bannock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 S Bannock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 S Bannock St have a pool?
No, 4730 S Bannock St does not have a pool.
Does 4730 S Bannock St have accessible units?
No, 4730 S Bannock St does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 S Bannock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 S Bannock St has units with dishwashers.
