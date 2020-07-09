All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 4730 S Bannock St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
4730 S Bannock St
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

4730 S Bannock St

4730 S Bannock St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4730 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2 bedroom + study, 1 bath with reserved parking spot and fenced yard! New paint, carpet and stainless steel appliances! Heat, electric, water and trash included! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 S Bannock St have any available units?
4730 S Bannock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 S Bannock St have?
Some of 4730 S Bannock St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 S Bannock St currently offering any rent specials?
4730 S Bannock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 S Bannock St pet-friendly?
No, 4730 S Bannock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 4730 S Bannock St offer parking?
Yes, 4730 S Bannock St offers parking.
Does 4730 S Bannock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 S Bannock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 S Bannock St have a pool?
No, 4730 S Bannock St does not have a pool.
Does 4730 S Bannock St have accessible units?
No, 4730 S Bannock St does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 S Bannock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 S Bannock St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir
Englewood, CO 80113
The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive
Englewood, CO 80112
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College