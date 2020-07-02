All apartments in Englewood
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4681 S. Decatur St, #119

4681 South Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

4681 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
New Paint & Carpet - GREAT location 1 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This Condo has 648 sq ft, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, New Paint & Carpet. Private Patio, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 reserved parking space. Close to Lake, Fishing, Jogging Path, Ball Fields, Minutes to Public Transportation, Light Rail, Golf, and Shopping! Call Today for a Showing Because This One Won't Last Long!

Rent - $975
Security Deposit - $975

Beacon Property Management 303.347.0975 ext 101

$40 Application Fee - Must Pass Credit and Background Check

(RLNE5683392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 have any available units?
4681 S. Decatur St, #119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 have?
Some of 4681 S. Decatur St, #119's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 currently offering any rent specials?
4681 S. Decatur St, #119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 pet-friendly?
No, 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 offer parking?
Yes, 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 offers parking.
Does 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 have a pool?
No, 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 does not have a pool.
Does 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 have accessible units?
No, 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 does not have accessible units.
Does 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4681 S. Decatur St, #119 does not have units with dishwashers.

