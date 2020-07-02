4681 S. Decatur St, #119

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking

New Paint & Carpet - GREAT location 1 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This Condo has 648 sq ft, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, New Paint & Carpet. Private Patio, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 reserved parking space. Close to Lake, Fishing, Jogging Path, Ball Fields, Minutes to Public Transportation, Light Rail, Golf, and Shopping! Call Today for a Showing Because This One Won't Last Long!



Rent - $975

Security Deposit - $975



Beacon Property Management 303.347.0975 ext 101



$40 Application Fee - Must Pass Credit and Background Check



(RLNE5683392)