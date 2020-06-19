4671 S. Decatur St., #128

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking

New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space. Close to Lake, Fishing, Jogging Path, Ball Fields, Minutes to Public Transportation, Light Rail, Golf, and Shopping! Call Today for a Showing Because This One Won't Last Long!



Rent - $1200

Security Deposit - $1200



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management 303.347.0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Cameron



$40 Application Fee - Must Pass Credit and Background Check



