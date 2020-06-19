All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 4671 S. Decatur St., #128.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
4671 S. Decatur St., #128
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

4671 S. Decatur St., #128

4671 South Decatur Street · (303) 347-0975 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4671 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space. Close to Lake, Fishing, Jogging Path, Ball Fields, Minutes to Public Transportation, Light Rail, Golf, and Shopping! Call Today for a Showing Because This One Won't Last Long!

Rent - $1200
Security Deposit - $1200

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management 303.347.0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Cameron

$40 Application Fee - Must Pass Credit and Background Check

(RLNE5734906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 have any available units?
4671 S. Decatur St., #128 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 have?
Some of 4671 S. Decatur St., #128's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 currently offering any rent specials?
4671 S. Decatur St., #128 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 pet-friendly?
No, 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 offer parking?
Yes, 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 does offer parking.
Does 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 have a pool?
No, 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 does not have a pool.
Does 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 have accessible units?
No, 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 does not have accessible units.
Does 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4671 S. Decatur St., #128 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4671 S. Decatur St., #128?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St
Englewood, CO 80110
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Elevate
7338 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80112
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity