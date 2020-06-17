Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 2 Bedroom Ranch - Englewood- MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 249149



4350 S Acoma St. - 850 Square foot completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex, refinished hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, newer windows throughout, newer hot water heater and furnace, newer appliances including dishwasher, full size washer and dryer hookups, newer kitchen counter tops, 1 car garage, fenced back yard, brand new deck, air conditioning, call with any questions or to schedule a walk through. Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200

