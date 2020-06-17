All apartments in Englewood
4350 S Acoma St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

4350 S Acoma St

4350 South Acoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

4350 South Acoma Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom Ranch - Englewood- MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 249149

4350 S Acoma St. - 850 Square foot completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex, refinished hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, newer windows throughout, newer hot water heater and furnace, newer appliances including dishwasher, full size washer and dryer hookups, newer kitchen counter tops, 1 car garage, fenced back yard, brand new deck, air conditioning, call with any questions or to schedule a walk through. Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249149
Property Id 249149

(RLNE5660080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350 S Acoma St have any available units?
4350 S Acoma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4350 S Acoma St have?
Some of 4350 S Acoma St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350 S Acoma St currently offering any rent specials?
4350 S Acoma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 S Acoma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4350 S Acoma St is pet friendly.
Does 4350 S Acoma St offer parking?
Yes, 4350 S Acoma St offers parking.
Does 4350 S Acoma St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4350 S Acoma St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 S Acoma St have a pool?
No, 4350 S Acoma St does not have a pool.
Does 4350 S Acoma St have accessible units?
No, 4350 S Acoma St does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 S Acoma St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4350 S Acoma St has units with dishwashers.

